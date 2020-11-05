GET GIFTING

A TRIO OF PRODUCTS WITH UNIVERSAL APPEAL

EtúHome Mini Charcuterie Boards ($39 each or $100 for three)

These petite charcuterie boards are a perfect way to artfully upgrade meat and cheese platters, personal place settings, fruit displays and more. Available in seven chic colors (white, natural, navy, sage, merlot, denim and pink), the boards are hand-crafted from reclaimed pinewood and finished with a 100% food-safe hard wax for easy cleaning.

EtúHome

3400 Around Lenox Road, Suite 205-B

Atlanta 30326

770.998.7175

etuhome.com

Bella Cucina Key Lime Spread ($15)

Any foodie will love to receive this jar of sweet and tart citrus curd spread. The Atlanta-based gourmet food purveyor is known for its delectable artisan- made jams, sauces and pastas. This one is delicious all by itself, spread onto a pastry or as the foundation for key lime crème brûlée.

Bella Cucina

262 Buckhead Ave. N.E.

Atlanta 30305

678.539.8400

bellacucina.com

Apotheke Arugula and Green Apple Candle ($38)

This luxury fragrance brand makes small batches of candles all in unexpectedly delightful scents in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Everything in the kitchen inspired line (think arugula and green apple, purple basil, Florentine fennel and Meyer lemon and mint) comes with recipe cards featuring the same ingredients.

Pieces

3234 Roswell Road N.W.

Atlanta 30305

404.869.2476

piecesinc.com