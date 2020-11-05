GET GIFTING

A TRIO OF PRODUCTS WITH UNIVERSAL APPEAL
EtúHome Mini Charcuterie Boards ($39 each or $100 for three)
These petite charcuterie boards are a perfect way to artfully upgrade meat and cheese platters, personal place settings, fruit displays and more. Available in seven chic colors (white, natural, navy, sage, merlot, denim and pink), the boards are hand-crafted from reclaimed pinewood and finished with a 100% food-safe hard wax for easy cleaning.
EtúHome
3400 Around Lenox Road, Suite 205-B
Atlanta 30326
770.998.7175
etuhome.com
Bella Cucina Key Lime Spread ($15)
Any foodie will love to receive this jar of sweet and tart citrus curd spread. The Atlanta-based gourmet food purveyor is known for its delectable artisan- made jams, sauces and pastas. This one is delicious all by itself, spread onto a pastry or as the foundation for key lime crème brûlée.
Bella Cucina
262 Buckhead Ave. N.E.
Atlanta 30305
678.539.8400
bellacucina.com
Apotheke Arugula and Green Apple Candle ($38)
This luxury fragrance brand makes small batches of candles all in unexpectedly delightful scents in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Everything in the kitchen inspired line (think arugula and green apple, purple basil, Florentine fennel and Meyer lemon and mint) comes with recipe cards featuring the same ingredients.
Pieces
3234 Roswell Road N.W.
Atlanta 30305
404.869.2476
piecesinc.com
