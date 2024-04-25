SPRING SPRUCE UP

A focus on your front porch or patio is in order now that spring has arrived.

This season, gravitate towards the classics to give your house’s calling card a fresh look. Timeless items such as teak benches and all-weather boxwoods give major curb appeal while seasonal items like a neutral, grounding indoor-outdoor rug and cheerful pillows add pizazz. These locally sourced items can get you started just in time for porch weather.

Barlow Tyrie Sissinghurst Teak Bench ($5,384)

If you’re lucky enough to have the space on your front porch for a bench, invest in a teak one that will last your family for decades. Inspired by a design that 19th century architect Sir Edwin Lutyens made for Sissinghurst castle in Kent, England, this 77-inch one is an heirloom quality piece that patinas nicely over time. All-weather Sunbrella fabric cushions can be added in 25 colors to make your bench pop.

AuthenTEAK

authenteak.com

@authenteakoutdoorliving

Obeetee Fara Outdoor Rug ($29 to $599)

The Fara rug line from Room & Board is an indoor/outdoor powerhouse. Inspired by graphic and simple Scandinavian design and hand-tufted and hand-woven in India, it’s available in five colors and eight sizes to fit any outdoor scheme. Durable in all weather conditions thanks to its strong polyester yarn, it adds depth, dimension and functionality to front entrances and covered front porches. The Obeetee brand is known for its social and environmental practices, offering its workers fair wages and safe working conditions while supporting local school systems.

Room & Board

roomandboard.com

@roomandboard

($140)

For those with an outdoor bench or swing, a pillow like the Dogwood style from Charlotte based Laura Park Designs adds color and a dash of personality. Made to look like an indoor pillow but function like an outdoor one, the 22-by-22 inch pillows have a double-sided print and are finished with a knife edge for an elegant look. They’re also water- and mold-resistant, and made with a UV-treated fabric to prevent fading.

Fête

tresbellefete.com

@tresbellefete

Lavender Wreath ($140)

Lavender represents calm and serenity, so what better way to greet guests than with a talisman of Zen that also gives off one of life’s most pleasant scents? This artfully arranged wreath made of lavender stems measures 14 inches in diameter, the perfect size and scale to make a splash on a front door. While the wreath makes a statement on its own, you can add seasonal ribbon for extra appeal.

Hudson Grace

hudsongracesf.com

@hudsongracesf

Rounded Cone Outdoor Boxwood Topiary (from $499)

Passersby will never know these lush and green boxwoods aren’t the real deal. These sculpted plants work beautifully when dropped into ceramic, teak or wooden planters, bringing a verdant freshness to a patio or porch. Dress them up for the holidays with bows, lights and more. A bonus: easy maintenance for those with black thumbs. To clean, just dust with a soft cloth.

Frontgate

frontgate.com

@frontgate