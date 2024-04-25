Sugar Rush

ReeRee’s Dough founder and cookie dough connoisseur Erica Davis shares her chocolate chip cookie dough recipe.

Made with real ingredients, ReeRee’s Dough’s frozen, pre-made cookie dough aims to make baking delicious, quality cookies quick and easy. Purchase four different flavors at Whole Foods and Kroger stores across Atlanta. If you’ve got more time, follow owner Erica Davis’ chocolate chip cookie dough recipe to make your own frozen dough.

INGREDIENTS

3 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

2 tablespoons molasses

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ¼ cups mixed chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Whisk together the flour, salt and baking soda in a bowl. In another bowl, mix the sugar, molasses and softened butter until blended. Mix in the eggs and vanilla. Gently stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chips, being careful not to overmix. Place 1.5-2 tablespoon-sized dough scoops onto parchment-lined baking sheets and freeze until firm. Frozen dough may be stored for up to one year.

BAKING INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Remove frozen dough balls from the freezer and place on a rimmed, ungreased cookie sheet, spacing 2 inches apart. Let sit while the oven preheats. Bake for eight to 10 minutes until the edges start to brown. Rotate sheet halfway through. When done, immediately remove cookies from the sheet and transfer to a wire rack or counter to stop cooking.

BY Claire Ruhlin