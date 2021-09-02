Style Shift

This year’s fall office fashion looks a little different than it has in the past, thanks to shifting needs as well as changing personal preferences. (It’s super hard to go from a year-plus of yoga pants to a skirt suit!)

Whether you’re working from home, enjoying a hybrid environment or back at the office full-time, there are pieces that can be strategically used in all of these workspaces. These staples can help you get back into the swing of things without sacrificing comfort while offering double-style duty for weekdays and weekends, getting the cost-per-wear down and streamlining your closet.

Lele Sadoughi Sweater Headband ($75)

Those who Zoomed it all last year already know that headbands are secret weapons to hide dirty hair. This woven tweed iteration from Lele Sadoughi can elevate a plain white T-shirt or dress down a formal work dress. The headband crown might not turn you into the Duchess of Cambridge, but you’ll feel pulled-together like royalty.

Tootsies

3167 Peachtree Road N.E., Suite P-O

Atlanta 30305

404.842.9990

tootsies.com

Veja V-10 Low Top Leather Tennis Sneakers ($150)

Gone are the days of keeping shoes under your desk. Sneakers have become commonplace in some office settings, and these leather ones from French brand Veja will instantly give you that cool girl look when paired with a midi dress and cropped jacket. You won’t want to take them off, which you won’t need to since they look just as good with runaround clothes on the weekend

Neiman Marcus

Lenox Square

3393 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.266.8200

neimanmarcus.com

Draper James Tie-Waist Cardigan ($135)

Perhaps the ultimate sweater-of-all-trades, a tie-waist cardigan like this one from Draper James will be your best friend in any style situation. A neutral color, such as camel, is wearable all year. The lightweight material makes this a great piece to layer over a variety of tops such as blouses, turtlenecks and T-shirts, depending on the formality of your day. Ditch the tie at the waist for a looser, more casual fit.

Draper James

3400 Around Lenox Road, Suite 214

Atlanta 30326

404.994.2633

draperjames.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Shearling Moto Jacket ($225)

The company you know and love for its blankets also has apparel, and yes, you can wear it both in and out of the house. This faux-shearling jacket is the perfect in-between topper for frigid office temps and home. Pair it with structured slacks or jeans when you’re out and about, or go full relaxation mode at the casa with sweatpants.

Nordstrom

Phipps Plaza

3500 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.442.3000

nordstrom.com

Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Skinny Jeans in Twilight ($128)

Not thrilled about wearing pants that button again? Ease back into them with Spanx’s cult favorite, Jean-ish jeans. They’re popular for a reason: Available in sizes XS to 3X, petite, regular and tall, and in many washes, they look like jeans but wear like leggings. A dark wash makes them fall-palette friendly, wearable seven days a week.

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden