STRESS RELIEVER

After 27 years in the corporate world, Shay Richardson found herself at a crossroads: empty nest, uninspired career and recovering from a neck surgery that left her unable to speak for two and a half months. A healing trip to a wellness spa in Austin, Texas, in early 2023 sparked a bold shift away from roles in accounting, finance and marketing analytics, though she’d put all those skills to work for herself. Just about a year later in May 2024, Richardson opened RestFuel, a boutique wellness studio in Buckhead with a mission to help people reduce feelings of stress and recharge their bodies through non-invasive, touchless therapies with a high-tech edge.

We caught up with Richardson to speak about her journey from spreadsheets to infrared saunas, what makes RestFuel a different kind of wellness studio and how she maintains her own wellness in the process.

How did you come up with the concept of RestFuel?

During the years of working fulltime as a single mom, I was so tired and was in survival mode for so long. I came back from a wellness trip inspired to create something unique here in Atlanta that offered people a way to feel better. I dove in headfirst, running numbers and building out floor plans. I didn’t want to open a medical spa—no IVs, no facials. I wanted something focused solely on stress management and relaxation.

What sets it apart from other wellness spots in Atlanta?

We offer a curated and growing menu of services, including combined red light and salt therapy; infrared sauna; whole-body redlight therapy; cryotherapy; a sound, light and vibration therapy chair; and—our most popular—lymphatic drainage using the BallancerPro compression suit. Clients love the convenience of our circuit model, stacking two or three services together in under an hour. Red light followed by cryo? You’ll feel like you’ve had three cups of coffee without drinking any. And everything is clean and private, like a room in your home except without any cleanup.

What’s your personal wellness routine like?

I’m in the studio and always start my day with some complete Zen. On different days of the week, I use our various machines. Sound therapy, followed by red light and cryo, gives me an energy boost. In the evenings, I’ll use the sauna to wind down and sleep like a baby after. I especially love doing the lymphatic drainage during allergy season. It’s incredible for circulation and detox.

Any favorite wellness spots in Buckhead outside of RestFuel?

I love Tammy Stokes’ West Coast Workout. It’s such a results-driven class, and she’s incredibly motivating. I’m also a fan of Body20 with EMS fitness training where you wear an electric muscle stimulation suit. You only need 20 minutes for a full workout.

What’s been the most surprising thing about starting your own business?

After working in corporate for so long, it’s empowering to make real-time decisions, get direct feedback from clients and change things quickly based on what works. I’m learning a lot. My brain hasn’t felt this reignited since I graduated from college. And when a client tells me they feel better, it’s the most rewarding part. That never happened in my previous jobs.

