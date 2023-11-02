IT TAKES A VILLAGE

Celebrating fundraisers!

When the Association of Fundraising Professionals hosts its 41st annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon Nov. 2 at the Georgia Aquarium, it will also mark the 55th anniversary of the Greater Atlanta chapter. “It’s a celebration of philanthropy,” says event chair Liz Loreti. “We want to focus not only what has been accomplished in our community through philanthropy, but what is coming down the pipeline.”

National Philanthropy Day brings together more than 800 area business, civic, foundation, nonprofit and volunteer leaders. For the 10th year, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta is the title sponsor for the event that will attract more than 1,000 members and guests.

It will also honor three men dedicated to the community: Philanthropist of the Year and Dunwoody resident Jerry Wilkinson, president of The Wilkinson Group Inc.; Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year and Buckhead resident Tom Johnson, former CEO of the Los Angeles Times and CNN; and Philanthropic Leader of Tomorrow Ryan Wilson, co-founder and CEO of The Gathering Spot. Past honorees include Bernie Marcus, Dorothy and J.B. Fuqua, Michael C. Carlos, Stephanie and Arthur Blank, and a host of Atlanta’s major philanthropists.

Atlanta’s AFP chapter has over 400 members and holds monthly meetings that offer training on best practices and personal development, as well as opportunities to network and exchange ideas.

ASSOCIATION OF FUNDRAISING PROFESSIONALS

community.afpnet.org/afpgaatlantachapter

@afpgreateratlanta