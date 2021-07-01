SOUTHERN SMORGASBORD

CHATTAHOOCHEE FOOD WORKS SERVES UP GLOBAL EATS AND TREATS.

Get ready to chow down at Chattahoochee Food Works on Atlanta’s Westside. The globally-inspired food hall, which debuted this spring in the Makers Building at The Works development, is tempting taste buds with an ever-expanding menu, from Argentinean empanadas to authentic Cuban sandwiches.

The eclectic offerings come from a bevy of locally owned businesses taking their culinary game to the next level as new tenants in the collective. Some standouts include Belen de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries, Cubanos ATL, Hippie Hibachi, Philly G Steaks and cookie emporium Monster Cravings, where the handcrafted treats come in such scrumptious flavors as strawberry shortcake and cinnamon roll.

Much more is in store at the 22,000-square-foot space, with a total of 31 food stalls set to open this year. Vietnamese, Japanese, Italian and South African eats are among the international mix. Guests can dine on the expansive patio, sip cocktails at the indoor-outdoor bar or relax in the lounge in the industrial chic setting. Artfully curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern and Robert Montwaid, creator of New York’s Gansevoort Market, the venue will also host special events, cooking demonstrations and artisanal market shops.

“I am delighted, inspired and thrilled by the vendors assembled,” Zimmern says. “They fought through 2020, maintained focus, took immeasurable risks to realize their dreams and have created some superb food that represents exactly what Southern cooking in Atlanta tastes like today.”

CHATTAHOOCHEE FOOD WORKS

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. N.W.

Atlanta 30318

chattahoocheefoodworks.com

Photos: Ash Wilson