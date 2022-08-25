SPICE THINGS UP

Simply Buckhead
The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival returns for its 11th year Sept. 15–18. Held at Historic Fourth Ward Park, the festivities will celebrate Southern chefs, mixologists and brands across the Southeast, with a percentage of proceeds benefiting Children of Conservation’s school lunch program. Among this year’s featured chefs is Matt Bhamaraniyam of TydeTate Kitchen at Chattahoochee Food Works. To bring a taste of the comfort Thai restaurant—and this year’s festival—home, whip up this tasty recipe.

Basil Chicken, also known as Pad Krapow Gai
Yield: 2 servings

INGREDIENTS:
1 lb. ground chicken (dark and white meat)
½ cup green beans
6-10 Thai basil leaves
½ bell pepper, cut into thin strips crosswise
3-4 minced garlic cloves
1 teaspoon Thai chili
2 teaspoon vegetable oil

FOR THE SAUCE MIXTURE:
1 tablespoon sweet soy sauce
2 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon water

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat vegetable oil in a pan on low heat. Add minced garlic and Thai chili, and stir until you start to smell the aromatics. Add the minced chicken followed by the sauce mixture and increase to high heat. Once the chicken begins to absorb the sauce, add vegetables. Stir until the vegetables are cooked through. Serve over white rice with a side of fried egg.

ATLANTA FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL
atlfoodandwinefestival.com
@atlfoodandwine

TYDETATE KITCHEN
678.327.4978
tydetatekitchen.com
@tydetatekitchen

BY Claire Ruhlin

