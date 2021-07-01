It Takes a Village

Grassroots group blossoms.

The Sandwich Project has no corporate office, no board of directors, no obligations, no dues and not a single paid employee, but its volunteers have prepared 130,000 sandwiches for people experiencing food insecurity. Each week the number grows by more than 5,000.

The grassroots effort began in April 2020 when Dunwoody residents Marcy Louza and Lisa Hiles teamed up to make sandwiches for the outreach program at Hiles’ church. They asked friends and family to help spread the word. “Soon, we were collecting 2,000 sandwiches a week and needed to expand our reach,” says Louza. At the same time, CHRIS 180, a 40-year-old organization dedicated to strengthening families, had just started an outreach program and began distributing the sandwiches directly to people in need.

News of the project reached volunteers like Danielle Cohen of East Cobb who offered their homes as drop off locations. “We collect sandwiches every Wednesday and have expanded our reach to include non-perishable items that we deliver to CHRIS 180, Giving Grace and the Sandy Springs Community Assistance Center,” Cohen says.

Each host is autonomous, handles her own marketing and places coolers in or near her garage. Homeowners Associations, schools, clubs, faith groups, scouts, sports teams and individuals have supported the cause.

For more information, contact thesandwichprojectatlanta@gmail.com.