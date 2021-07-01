Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
It Takes a Village
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

It Takes a Village

by
July 1, 2021
Dunwoody Sandwich Project volunteers Adrienne Lordo, Lisa Guggenheim, founders Marcy Louza and Lisa Hiles, Nancy Miller and Lexi Haynie.

Grassroots group blossoms.

Dunwoody Sandwich Project volunteers Adrienne Lordo, Lisa Guggenheim, founders Marcy Louza and Lisa Hiles, Nancy Miller and Lexi Haynie.
Dunwoody Sandwich Project volunteers Adrienne Lordo, Lisa Guggenheim, founders Marcy Louza and Lisa Hiles, Nancy Miller and Lexi Haynie.

The Sandwich Project has no corporate office, no board of directors, no obligations, no dues and not a single paid employee, but its volunteers have prepared 130,000 sandwiches for people experiencing food insecurity. Each week the number grows by more than 5,000.

The grassroots effort began in April 2020 when Dunwoody residents Marcy Louza and Lisa Hiles teamed up to make sandwiches for the outreach program at Hiles’ church. They asked friends and family to help spread the word. “Soon, we were collecting 2,000 sandwiches a week and needed to expand our reach,” says Louza. At the same time, CHRIS 180, a 40-year-old organization dedicated to strengthening families, had just started an outreach program and began distributing the sandwiches directly to people in need.

News of the project reached volunteers like Danielle Cohen of East Cobb who offered their homes as drop off locations. “We collect sandwiches every Wednesday and have expanded our reach to include non-perishable items that we deliver to CHRIS 180, Giving Grace and the Sandy Springs Community Assistance Center,” Cohen says.

Each host is autonomous, handles her own marketing and places coolers in or near her garage. Homeowners Associations, schools, clubs, faith groups, scouts, sports teams and individuals have supported the cause.

For more information, contact thesandwichprojectatlanta@gmail.com.

 

Award-winning Ghostwriter, Journalist, Content Creator.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top