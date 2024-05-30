SMALL TOWN ON THE BIG SCREEN

Senoia is a picture-perfect weekend getaway!

A 47-mile drive to Senoia deposits me worlds away from my Buckhead home. And by worlds, I mean it. Senoia is home to backdrops that I’ve been transported to countless times via film and television. Like me, you might recognize the city as one of the settings for acclaimed films such as Driving Miss Daisy and Fried Green Tomatoes that laid the groundwork for the cult classic, “The Walking Dead.” Senoia entices tourists eager to explore these filming locations, but those scenic spots are just part of what makes Senoia an adorable getaway.

I started my day at the Senoia Farmers Market that is held on most Saturdays throughout the year. Vendors fill stalls of a former cotton warehouse with eggs, flowers, produce, handmade gifts and baked goods. Finkles Bake Shop tempts pastry lovers with seasonal doughnut varieties while Nic & Norman’s, a second outpost of the popular nearby restaurant of the same name, offers brunch cocktails such as Bloody Marys and mimosas. I opted for both a sour cream doughnut and a mimosa.

From the farmers market, I walked to Main Street to do a little small-town browsing. There are a few cute boutiques such as Olivia James Apparel and Greenhouse Mercantile, but I was especially smitten by Dang! That’s Crazy where oddities, collectibles and clothing and props from “The Walking Dead” fill the racks. Book Love, a coffee shop and bookstore rolled into one, is a must-stop, too.

I spent the rest of the afternoon enjoying a little Senoia history. First up is the Senoia historic homes tour that features over 50 stops. To make the most of my time, I hopped in my car to see sites such as the Buggy Museum, considered to be one of the oldest continuously operating wooden commercial structures in the state, as well as the Fried Green Tomatoes house, also known as the circa 1910 Travis House that served as the Threadgoode home in the film.

My tour ended at the Senoia Area Historical Society and Museum. There, I saw clothing and photos from the town’s history, as well as a complete list of movies and television shows filmed in and around town. As a Southern movie buff, I was especially intrigued by the large projector once used for the production of Fried Green Tomatoes that later appeared in “The Walking Dead.”

I moseyed into an early dinner at Bistro Hilary, a high-end French and American-inspired bistro from chef Hilary White. The menu changes seasonally, but you can always count on complimentary, warm homemade wheat bread and salted butter while you decide on the rest of your courses. As dinner wraps up, I considered an overnight at The Veranda Historic Inn, a 10-room bed-and breakfast, but since home was such a close drive, I headed back to Atlanta confident there will be a return to this small town turned silver screen mainstay in the future.

