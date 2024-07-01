OUT OF THE BLUE

Blue may not be the most groundbreaking hue, but it’s having a resurgence thanks to its calming and serene properties tied to nature.

It can also spark creativity and conversation, especially when shifted towards more eclectic and modern styles. If you’re ready to have the color pop in unexpected ways, here are pieces with varying shades to consider.

Blue Steel (price upon request)

There’s a way to combine visual interest with a sense of serenity in one piece: Phillip Jeffries’ striking Patina Metals Wallcovering in Blue Steel. Crafted by artisans, the metallic leaf is distressed just so, giving each piece its patinaed look. If you’re worried about having it in high-traffic or eating areas, don’t be; each wallcovering has a stain-repellent finish.

Phillip Jeffries

phillipjeffries.com

@phillipjeffriesltd

Leela Throw Pillow ($185)

Buckhead-based textile company Fairhaven Circle brings the traditional feel of Indian bhandani tie-dye to a Rajasthani lehenga in a south Indian textile mashup. The navy foreground is a perfect slate for the pillow’s taupe and mustard floral motif, amplified by French knots to bring dimension. The 18-by-18-inch pillows are hand-embroidered by artisans in India and showcase variations that add to their uniqueness. They come with oversized down inserts so you can have them on your couch, chair or bed immediately.

Fairhaven Circle

fairhavencircle.com

@fairhavencircle

The Rug Company Sonic Wave Rug (from $6,000)

Lauded interior designer Ken Fulk created the Sonic Wave rug for The Rug Company, bringing together the best in functionality and beauty. The cut-pile rug is made from hand-knotted wool and silk, and features an organic wave design around the perimeter. It comes in sizes 4-by-6 feet up to 18-by-12 feet, with custom sizing available for larger or hard-to-fit rooms. Check out the Nepalese craftsmanship in person at the brand’s ADAC showroom.

The Rug Company

therugcompany.com

@therugcompany

Hank Tufted Light Blue Velvet Dining Chair ($449)

Blue has often been relegated to the walls and draperies in dining rooms, but give your entertaining space an unexpected twist with this stunning dining chair. Designed by SCAD graduate Caleb Zipperer, it references Italian midcentury design with modern updates such as soft blue velvet, blind-tufted cushions and a gentle curve to the seat. Bonus: The solid wood frame is certified sustainable.

CB2

cb2.com

@cb2

Eos Swivel Chair (from $1,599)

Cozy up in an oversized chair while indulging in a movie or favorite novel. The Eos Swivel Chair from Room & Board is big enough to fit two people, but you might not want to share. Deep and plush, the chair moves 360 degrees. It’s made in North Carolina and comes in 220-plus fabric options, including more than 50 shades of blue.

Room & Board

roomandbboard.com

@roomandboard