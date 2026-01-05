SAVING LIVES

Faith groups work in unison.

Six years ago, a Peachtree Road United Methodist Church teenager was struggling with mental health issues, and members came together to help the family with the exorbitant cost of treatment. Out of that genesis came the One Lamb Initiative, named after the parable in Luke 15 where the shepherd leaves 99 sheep to find the one that’s lost. Their mission was to lessen the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly suicide.

That small group has grown into a powerful force, and in 2024, it brought 200 different faith leaders together at The Carter Center to discuss the importance of establishing mental health ministries in places of worship. Next, they staged a 2-mile walk in Piedmont Park. “It was the first faith-based event of its kind,” says Diane Moffett, a 35-year member, originator and lay leader of the initiative.

On Feb. 1 and 2, One Lamb will host three free training sessions at PRUMC. “All costs were provided by funds made in memory of Travis DeHaven,” Moffett says. “The keynoter is Kay Warren, author and national voice in mental health and suicide prevention.” The second day features three workshops. One is for the community at large to discuss ways to recognize the signs suicidal ideation and what to do next. A second is for the clergy and focuses on prevention, intervention and postintervention. The third, for Atlanta clinicians, offers continuing education credit.

ONE LAMB INITIATIVE

1lamb.org

@onelambinitiative