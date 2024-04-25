Being a mom is a tough job at the best of times, but the role takes on even more gravitas when a child has cancer.

The Quiet Heroes program of CURE Childhood Cancer made sure those moms got an extra dose of thanks and support during a late March luncheon at Flourish in Buckhead. About 500 participants enjoyed a three course meal prepared by Legendary Events, music from SCAD’s Bee Sharps vocal ensemble and a round of comedy and encouragement from comedian and motivational speaker Kenn Kington. Radio personality Jenn Hobby emceed the festivities that included a silent auction and a raffle. Simply Buckhead was the media sponsor and provided magazine copies in each “Mom’s Bag” that was filled with gifts donated by Atlanta businesses. The event raised $448,397 for childhood cancer research.

PHOTOS: Lynn Crow Photography