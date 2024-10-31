Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins and his wife, Jedidia, were among the 350 guests who gathered at Monday Night Garage in September to support FreeRentATL, a nonprofit that pays the rent for Atlantans feeling the squeeze of the city’s high housing costs.

This year’s goal is to have 25 recipients, triple what the organization has done in the past. The organization was able to reach its goal through the more than $260,000 raised through silent and live auctions featuring a signed Wilkins jersey and an at-home dinner created by some of the city’s top chefs. Guests were treated to bites from noted area eateries, entertained by The New Orleans Suspects and singer River Eckert, and inspired by videos of last year’s recipients who shared how their lives were changed without the burden of rent. Simply Buckhead was the media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Kimberley Evans