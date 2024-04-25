Conrad Punta de Mita showcases western Mexico’s coastal charm.

I’m a huge fan of Mexico, but our oft-visited destinations on its east coast left me longing to explore a different part of the diverse nation to our south. A quick trip to the Conrad Punta de Mita in the state of Riviera Nayarit was just the ticket for a winter recharge. (Bonus: It’s sunny for approximately 90% of the year.)

After a direct four-hour flight to Puerto Vallarta, we headed 22 miles northwest of the city by private car to the 12-acre property. While taking in the spectacular open air lobby, adorned with sculptural chandeliers, plush seating and Mexican art with a modern twist, I learned that the rambling resort has 324 rooms spread across the 10 sleek buildings. Opened in September 2020, it still feels fresh.

Once we had welcome drinks in hand, a friendly staffer whisked us by golf cart to our third-floor oceanfront suite. It clocked in at nearly 1,500-square feet and featured a spacious living room that opened to a wrap-around balcony with plunge pool and loungers. The spa bathroom came equipped with a rain shower, deep soaking tub and cucumber- scented Mojave Ghost bath amenities. The western-facing orientation meant that we could watch the sunset over the Pacific without needing to leave our balcony.

The Conrad is set on a mile of sandy beach called Playa Litibú, lined with rows of lounge chairs and generous umbrellas. Drop-dead gorgeous views, both of the ocean with its gently crashing waves and the jungle-covered Sierra Madre Mountains rising up from behind the resort, made for a relaxing backdrop in front of which to while away the hours. I expected the beach to be my favorite spot, but when it came to water features, the property’s three massive pools drew me in. My preference was the infinity pool closest to the beach with partially submerged chaise lounges for soaking up the sun. Guests can also enjoy a family pool with a circular water slide and splash pad for kiddos, and an adults-only pool with a swim-up bar.

The 10,000-square-foot, on property spa is another highlight for anyone looking to take their relaxation to the next level and, possibly, connect with elements of the indigenous Huichol culture. Beyond traditional deep tissue massages and hydrating facials, choose a service from “The Local Collection” and experience a cacao-infused massage in an open-air domed room or find peace in a shaman-led temazcal session in a traditional clay sweat lodge.

The resort’s remote location meant that we never ventured off-property, aside from one walk up the beach where we discovered a trio of local horses frolicking in the sand. Fortunately, the food and beverage offerings kept us more than satisfied. From theatrical presentations of modern Mexican fare at Codex and meat grilled over an open flame at the beachfront Mezquite to a fired-to-perfection, Naples-style pizza by the pool, the food was a highlight. I especially loved the breakfast spread at Arbol, where every morning saw a colorful array of traditional Mexican pastries, a rainbow of fresh fruit and a cook pressing fresh tortillas for made-to order quesadillas. Colibri Roasting Co. kept me buzzing with sweet and strong cold brew. In fact, this delightful property’s memory, with its stunning views, friendly service and comfortable accommodations, has me jonesing for a return visit.

