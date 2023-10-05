Publisher’s Note – OCTOBER 2023

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I feel it’s s time for me to speak out about my personal journey. Even though one in nine women are diagnosed with breast cancer, I never thought it would happen to me, until it did.

I’ve chosen to keep things close to the vest until now, not wanting to become a social media story for all to see, so I’m admittedly nervous about being so vocal now. I bowed out of public life last December to ensure I stayed healthy while navigating my cancer journey, which was difficult given my profession.

We had this “Medical Marvels” issue on the schedule long before my diagnosis, so when it came time to plan for our October issue, I felt it was the right time to share. Within our cover package, you’ll find, not only my story but also those of Alan Avery, who survived a harrowing emergency with the help of first responders and Atlanta’s incredible medical resources, as well as doctors pioneering new treatments in everything from vision to childhood allergies. I hope you’ll be inspired and have peace of mind that such top-notch resources exist in our city.

Additionally, I hope many women will be helped by hearing my story and will make their annual mammogram appointment a priority. I am living proof that early detection is key, and the advances in medicine every year provide new opportunities for treatment and survival that were not previously available.

So many people took the initiative, without being asked, to help my husband, Sonny, and me while we were navigating this health crisis, and we appreciated it more than they will ever know. Friends who sat with me while I was recovering; offered prayers, messages, cards and flowers; and those homemade meals and deliveries from Instead of Flowers were our lifeline.

I also want to offer huge gratitude to the Simply Buckhead team who kept the ship sailing while I was mostly behind the scenes; my team of trainers at Pinnacle Fitness, who kept me in peak condition and made my recovery much easier; and my incredible team of doctors and caregivers at Emory Winship Cancer Institute for ensuring that while I may be a statistic, I am now a survivor. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Joanne Hayes

Publisher