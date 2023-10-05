MEDICAL MARVELS

INNOVATIONS IN MEDICINE ARE ADVANCING, RIGHT IN OUR BACKYARD!

Health is something many of us take for granted, but if and when we experience an illness or other crisis, we turn to experts who can help. Fortunately, medical advances are happening all around us. From doctors conducting clinical trials to address childhood challenges and surgeons pioneering new ways to help cancer patients to organizations funding cutting-edge testing, we shine a light on those in our community doing impactful, forward-thinking work. And we hear from a couple of neighbors who have been the beneficiaries of medical advancements.

PHOTO: Erik Meadows