PERSONAL EFFECTS

Jerry Buckner elevates the custom styling experience in Buckhead.

With an impressive retail sales and styling resume that includes stints at Saks Fifth Avenue, Tom Ford and Christian Dior, Jerry Buckner knows fashion and knew that Atlanta was missing a custom shopping experience. “I wanted to curate an experience that was very different, something that is reminiscent of what it once meant to shop at luxury department stores,” Buckner says.

Enter Buckner’s brainchild, Jerrimiah James, a custom styling studio that opened in Buckhead Village District last summer. A play on his first name and his favorite book of the Bible, Jerrimiah James is about Buckner matching the experience with the caliber of the pieces he chooses for his clients. In his dedicated, intimate space, he offers customers Champagne and small bites while they shop major brands such as Moncler and Etro, as well as select vintage pieces curated by Buckner and presented by him and his staff of stylists.

“I deliver on a very high level because people who can afford these clothes work really hard to get them, and they deserve a shopping experience that’s memorable,” he says.

All clothing and accessories are available for purchase, and clients can consign their designer pieces. “Our goal as a company is to build a more conscious industry by following the garment from start to finish. We assist clients with extending the life of their garment via our rental and resale platforms,” he says. “We are creating a new standard for conscientious consumers.”

Buckner, who has lived in Atlanta for a decade, chose the Buckhead location because of the convenience of being in a luxury retail hub. “It offers me and my clients a space where I can bring them all the pieces they’re interested in, and they can have a great time,” he says.

Aesthetics and fun aside, for Buckner, the most important part of shopping is the consideration of what’s being purchased. “It’s not about owning something for a period of time and sticking it in a closet,” he says. “I myself was guilty of getting pieces just for the sake of saying I owned it and to be caught in a photo wearing it.”

Buckner wants to educate his clients on why being more intentional and thoughtful in their clothing choices is not only good for them, but good for the environment in the long run, as it keeps pieces out of landfills. He notes that luxury is about quality, not quantity. That doesn’t mean the clothing itself has to be eco-friendly necessarily, though there are some lovely sustainable fashion brands such as Brunello Cucinelli and Stella McCartney. He wants clients to understand what goes into the garments and to be stewards of them.

“I want fashion to start with intention,” he says.

Sustainability Is In Style

AVOID CLOTHING WASTE AND NEEDLESS SPENDING WITH BUCKNER’S SUGGESTIONS:

“Shop consciously. When shopping for something new, ask yourself, ‘How will this impact my life now?’ not in the future or who you were yesterday.”

“Shop and support brands that are sustainable or have causes that contribute to restoration or sustainability efforts.”

“Shop small and local brands.”

“Avoid brands that greenwash, which is selling sustainable-looking practices rather than actually being sustainable.”

JERRIMIAH JAMES

404.940.0111

jerrimiahjames.com

@jerrimiahjames

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden