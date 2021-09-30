SPIRIT QUEST

WHISKY EXPO RAISES THE BAR IN BUCKHEAD!

Whiskey-lovers of all walks can distill a little knowledge about their elixir of choice at Whiskies of the World on Nov. 6 at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. The epic tasting experience, billed as one of the largest in the country, features hundreds of whiskies to sample, along with culinary bites by InterContinental chefs, educational masterclasses and the optional cigar to foster a deeper appreciation of the complexities of the brown spirit.

“Our Atlanta event is one of the most interesting with a great mix of well-known brands combined with amazing craft brands,” says Douglas Smith, proprietor of Whiskies of the World. “This city is a spectacular foodie destination with incredible bars.”

The evening spotlights more than 200 distilled spirits from around the globe, as well as their makers and ambassadors, connecting consumers and brands through curated experiences, Smith says. While the full pour list and classes are still under wraps, Balcones Distilling, Uncle Nearest and Old Dominick are in the lineup at this year’s event, which benefits the Atlanta Rotary.

Guests ages 21 and up can sip and swirl with a $100 general admission ticket from 7:15-9 p.m. or go VIP ($150) for early entrance at 6:30 p.m., priority class reservations and private access to additional offerings. Class fees are $5; cigars, $10. Dress code is business casual attire and COVID-19 procedures are in place.

WHISKIES OF THE WORLD

whiskiesoftheworld.com/events/atlanta

@whiskiesoftheworld