In early May, more than 600 guests attended The Tasting, an annual fundraiser for the nonsectarian Zimmerman-Horowitz Independent Living Program of Jewish Family & Career Services in Dunwoody.

Supporters enjoyed drinks, a silent auction and bites from 20 area restaurants. This year, the evening was also dedicated to toasting the memory of Jerry Horowitz, who is credited with bringing the event to life more than 25 years ago. A tribute book was presented to his family before the fundraiser at The Stave Room. Sandy Springs’ Vanessa and Isaac Frank chaired The Tasting, along with honorary chairs Caren and Michael Merlin. Simply Buckhead served as a media sponsor; Georgia Primary Bank was the presenting sponsor. About $350,000 was raised for the independent living program that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their caregivers.

PHOTOS: Steven Dewberry SRD Photography