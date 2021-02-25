OUT OF PAW-FFICE

Treat your pet to a staycation at one of these local boarding spots.

Whether you’re venturing outside the city for spring break or merely looking to win a hypothetical pet parent of the year award, look to these local dog and cat boarding businesses to give your pet the self-care weekend they deserve.

Bark & Board

Situated in Brookhaven near Dresden Drive, this neighborhood spot is an easy choice for pet owners looking to give their furbaby the royal treatment, with private boarding offerings for both cats and dogs across the 11,733-square-foot facility. The deluxe suite ($57/night) provides pups their own sizable, 5-by-8-foot climate-controlled space with a cozy Kuranda cot-style bed; the presidential suite ($65/night) comprises all the creature comforts, such as a personal cable television and 24/7 webcam to large windows that welcome ample natural light in the 6-by-6-foot plexiglass-enclosed room. Feline guests checking in for the weekend or opting for an extended stay are given their own private “kitty condo” ($25/night) with windows primed for bird watching, multiple lounge-worthy levels and ledges, and toys galore. Did we mention classical music is played throughout each condo?

Bark & Board

2600 Apple Valley Road N.E.

Atlanta 30319

470.602.7803

barkandboard.com

Barking Hound Village

Located on Pharr Road, the Buckhead- based biz recently revealed a renovation that caters to the city’s most discerning dogs, with its 2,500-square-foot facility now offering only 41 deluxe suites (from $48/ night) with high levels of comfort and privacy. Translation: It’s a not-so rough life for four-legged guests that enjoy a private, enclosed space with a comfortable bed, cozy blanket, fresh water and other little luxuries upon request. Owners can view their loved ones on the high definition web-cams and in photos sent daily via email or text that keep them “pup-to-date.” Playful guests will go for the two indoor-outdoor play areas, and when your pooch inevitably winds up not wanting to leave, the Unlimited Play doggy daycare package (30 days for $385 for one dog) can keep the good times coming.

Barking Hound Village

50 Pharr Road N.W.

Atlanta 30305

404.410.1476

barkinghoundvillage.com

Puppy Haven

With two locations in Chastain / Sandy Springs and Brookhaven, this locally owned pet-boarding site is the spot for treating your bestie to a tail-wag-worthy getaway. Its cage-free suites with walls and doors ($60/night) render plenty of personal space (5-by-5-foot), an elevated cot and lambswool bedding. Puppy Haven offers a premium house brand of nutritious bites ($4/ meal), plus the on-site concierge staff can tend to any special needs specific to your pet. When it’s time to get some exercise, pups are placed in socializing groups based on size, personality and activity level before they’re free to explore the two indoor and one outdoor play areas, complete with safe-play equipment and pools designed especially for dogs.

Puppy Haven

Multiple locations

puppyhavenatl.com

STORY: Taylor Heard