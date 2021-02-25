EDITOR’S CORNER – MARCH / APRIL 2021

Atlanta is in full bloom, and not just its landscapes.

Homeowners continue to spruce up their spaces, new hotels are opening, businesses are getting creative and warmer weather has us all headed out to enjoy everything from great patios to easy road trips. Spring is a time of renewal, and it certainly feels that way across the city.

As our personal worlds revolve around our homes, the March/April cover feature highlights the incredible interior design talent in our midst. These experts offer their insights into the latest “wow” trends to consider during renovations and redecorating. Guiding the way to more beautiful spaces is also our gracious cover star, Vern Yip, who has appeared on TLC’s Trading Spaces and is one of the judges on HGTV’s Design Star. Jennifer Bradley Franklin chats with him about his sage design wisdom and tips on making your home a haven. The real estate market is flourishing alongside home design, and local realtors provide insight into the area’s most coveted neighborhoods, too.

While fresh starts and new innovations are embraced, we also celebrate iconic mainstays and the resilient. I had the pleasure of speaking with Bert Weiss of The Bert Show, celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, for the On Stage column. His story of determination inspires. So does beauty brand owner Kellee Kendell’s. Jewel Wicker interviews her about how she turned a shocking experience into a positive one.

I believe we have much to spring forward to this month and beyond. I hope you enjoy the season and this issue alike.

Karina Antenucci

Managing Editor