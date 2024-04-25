DOG’S DAY OUT

Fabulous daycares and boarding for your priceless pooch.

Whether you travel frequently or work in an office, having a home away from home for your canine offers peace of mind that they’re in good hands. Atlanta has an abundance of doggie daycares and boarding facilities. Here are a few pet-friendly choices in Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven and the Westside.

WAGGING TAILS

This daycare and boarding spot on the Westside offers a free evaluation day to ensure it’s a good fit for your four-legged love. Wagging Tails has a large indoor playroom, 36 sleep ing rooms and a 1,500-square-foot, fenced-in outdoor yard with an 8-foot privacy fence and a doggie pool. Bathing services are offered, as well as a 30-minute massage add-on for your pampered princess. Safety bonus: A recirculating water trough features a filter so your dog is never drinking another pup’s germs. Plus, the facility has partnered with Peachtree Dog Trainers so your pet can play and train with the pros during their stay. Prices are $40 for a full day and $30 for a half day. Package discounts are offered.

PUPPY HAVEN PET RESORT

Each of Puppy Haven’s two locations in Buckhead and one in Brookhaven (there are seven Atlanta locations) offers spacious and secure indoor and outdoor play areas, splash pools, plenty of toys and interaction with and supervision from trained professionals. Amenities include spacious sleeping quarters, individual care and attention, ample potty breaks and calming music for overnight stays. Daily activity packages include Group Play, Individual Play, Puppy Care and Senior Care. It also offers training services. Lodging starts at $50, and custom activity packages range in price. New customers receive a free daycare day and a free night of lodging.

ATLANTA PET RESORT

This boarding and daycare facility In Dunwoody features two indoor play spaces and one outdoor play yard with artificial turf and plenty of plastic play equipment for pure fun. Because Atlanta Pet Resort operates on a group-play basis, pups are temperament tested before longer stays to determine who is best for low- or high-energy groups. The facility also accepts dogs that only do well with human interaction through a Play- Alone service, where handlers make time just for them. Puppy Postcards allow Petectives to report back to the owners when they can’t be there to see them in person. The full-day rate is $32; half-day rates start at $20; boarding begins at $51 per night. Amenities packages include grooming services, and cuddle and story times are sold separately.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Each pet facility will have its own set of rules and regulations regarding immunizations and preferred dog behavior, so do your research to ensure your pup is ready for an amazing stay.

PUP PAYBACKS

There are many benefits to letting your pooch spend an afternoon in doggie daycare.

“The environmental stimulation from being around new dogs really helps desensitize them to a multitude of scenarios and creates a more [socialized] canine companion.” — Cain Henderson, a customer service rep with Atlanta Pet Resort in Dunwoody

“Dogs who come to daycare regularly build confidence with every visit.” —Sophie Sirzyk, director of marketing and administration for Puppy Haven Pet Resort

“Having an extra set of eyes on your dog on a routine basis provides owners with an incredible resource for their dog’s health and well-being.” —Tabitha Trimm-Hooson, CEO of Wagging Tails

ATLANTA PET RESORT

770.212.3131

atlantapetresort.com

@atlantapetresortdunwoody

PUPPY HAVEN

404.885.8788

puppyhaven.com

@puppy_haven_chastain

@puppy_haven_buckhead

@puppy_haven_brookhaven

WAGGING TAILS

404.873.0049

waggingtailsatlanta.com

@waggingtailsatlanta