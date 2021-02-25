NEWS CLIPS – MARCH / APRIL 2021

ARTISTIC HUB AT UPTOWN

The creative arts are flourishing in Buckhead, thanks to an innovative collaboration between Hambidge Center and Uptown Atlanta, the mixed-use development by the Lindbergh Center MARTA station. Four storefronts along Piedmont Road have been reimagined as the Cross- Pollination Art Lab with a suite of galleries, performance spaces and studios to unite visual artists, dancers, writers, poets and musicians. Spanning 12,000 square feet in an industrial-chic setting, the community hub focuses on small-group experiences designed around art and conversation. The Lab is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

hambidge.org/about-art-lab

BOUTIQUE STAY IN BUCKHEAD

For cushy creature comforts with a mid-century vibe, rest easy at The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel at 374 East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. Catering to business and leisure travelers, the boutique hotel opened in February and has been sleekly revamped from a 1950s residential property, boasting 217 rooms with amenities aplenty, inside and out. Guests can savor continental American classics at the supper club restaurant, sip craft cocktails in the garden bar and wind down at the rooftop lounge. Owned by the InterContinental Hotels Group, The Sylvan also features a pool, fitness center and ballroom for weddings and special events.

thesylvanhotel.com

LUSH LASHES AT LUMIÈRE

Get ready to bat those lashes, ladies. The recently opened Lumière Lash Lounge at 3872 Roswell Road in the Buckhead Court Shopping Center offers custom lash extension services, from natural to dramatic, with pricing starting at $275. “Our clients are in awe of what a big difference a little bit of lashes can make. We just help enhance what was always there,” says founder Kayla Nguyen, a young entrepreneur whose success as a freelance beauty provider led to the posh new space.

lumierelashlounge.com