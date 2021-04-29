Going Dutch

VAN GOGH MAKES A BIG IMPRESSION AT PULLMAN YARDS.

Gaze upon a starry night like no other at the North American debut of “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” opening May 19 at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards. The digital art installation showcases the brilliant brushstrokes of one of history’s greatest artists, Vincent van Gogh, utilizing 360-degree projections, virtual reality and atmospheric light and sound. The eye-popping spectacle is spread over a two-story, 20,000-square-foot expanse.

Allow 60 to 75 minutes to soak in the art and ambience, with a spacious central area unveiling floor-to-ceiling works and separate galleries chronicling the life story of the post-impressionist painter and his inspired masterpieces, including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles and Starry Night Over The Rhône.

Produced by Exhibition Hub in partnership with Fever and Atlanta-based Immersive Hub, the blockbuster is uniquely staged in Building 1 at the 27-acre Pratt Pullman Yard development. This historic hotspot has served as the backdrop for such films as Hunger Games and Fast & Furious.

“It’s perfect for visitors of all ages, and ideal for families looking to reunite and re-engage with arts and entertainment,” says John Zaller, president of Immersive Hub.

Tickets are timed; face masks are mandatory.

VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

May 19 through December; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. weekends

$32.20 adults, $19.10 children

Pullman Yards, Bldg. 1

Rogers St. N.E., Atlanta 30317

vangoghexpo.com/atlanta