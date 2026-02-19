LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION!

STARS OF TV AND FILM PLUS THE INNOVATORS BOOSTING GEORGIA’S FILM INDUSTRY!

There’s something about the allure of the big and small screens. As Georgia’s film industry has grown to become one of the most productive in the world, so too has its impact on our hometown. It’s not uncommon to see productions filming on our streets, calls for extras to fill the background of soon-to-be blockbusters and friends sharing brushes with visiting celebrities. From actors telling stories of their rise to on-camera success to a local studio making industry waves and a how-to on breaking into background acting, the stories in this feature have you covered.