Late Night Spots

When you don’t want the fun to end at dessert, head to these night owl hangouts.
Palo Santo’s (botanicohospitality.com) industrial supper club-style ambiance and rooftop make it a chic place to close out the night. In addition to the dining room, the Japanese-Mexican fusion restaurant offers a rooftop reached via a steep staircase. A clubby scene with small bites and a DJ on weekends keeps the party going until the wee hours.
Dining room hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 5-11 p.m.; Sunday 5-10:30 p.m.
Rooftop hours: Thursday, Friday & Saturday 7 p.m.-2 a.m.
Yeppa & Co. (yeppaco.com) serves freshly made pasta, charcuterie boards, pizza and more until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Stay post-dinner sipping cocktails at the bar until midnight.
Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. (kitchen closes at 9:30 p.m.); Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.- midnight (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.).
Storico Vino (storicovino.com) invites patrons to hang out until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and midnight the rest of the week. Before the kitchen closes, enjoy cicchetti (small bites), aperitivos, pasta and Northern Italian-inspired entrees. Afterwards, cozy up to the lively bar with a Negroni.
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 5 p.m.-midnight (kitchen closes at 10 pm); Friday- Saturday 5 p.m.-1 a.m. (kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m.); Closed Sunday & Monday.
The Blind Pig Parlour Bar’s (theblindpigparlourbar.com) Victorian- era ambiance makes it a trendy spot for late-night loitering. Tucked behind Chido & Padres, the speakeasy hosts themed pop-up bars throughout the year (currently Frenchthemed Le Pig through June), transforming its interior into locales such as Paris and holiday-themed escapes.
Hours: Tuesday 5-11 p.m. (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.; Wednesday- Thursday 5 p.m.-midnight (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.); Friday-Saturday 5 p.m.-1 a.m. (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.); Sunday 5-9 p.m.
Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.