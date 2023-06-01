Late Night Spots

When you don’t want the fun to end at dessert, head to these night owl hangouts.

Palo Santo’s (botanicohospitality.com) industrial supper club-style ambiance and rooftop make it a chic place to close out the night. In addition to the dining room, the Japanese-Mexican fusion restaurant offers a rooftop reached via a steep staircase. A clubby scene with small bites and a DJ on weekends keeps the party going until the wee hours.

Dining room hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 5-11 p.m.; Sunday 5-10:30 p.m.

Rooftop hours: Thursday, Friday & Saturday 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Yeppa & Co. (yeppaco.com) serves freshly made pasta, charcuterie boards, pizza and more until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Stay post-dinner sipping cocktails at the bar until midnight.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. (kitchen closes at 9:30 p.m.); Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.- midnight (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.).

Storico Vino (storicovino.com) invites patrons to hang out until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and midnight the rest of the week. Before the kitchen closes, enjoy cicchetti (small bites), aperitivos, pasta and Northern Italian-inspired entrees. Afterwards, cozy up to the lively bar with a Negroni.

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 5 p.m.-midnight (kitchen closes at 10 pm); Friday- Saturday 5 p.m.-1 a.m. (kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m.); Closed Sunday & Monday.

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar’s (theblindpigparlourbar.com) Victorian- era ambiance makes it a trendy spot for late-night loitering. Tucked behind Chido & Padres, the speakeasy hosts themed pop-up bars throughout the year (currently Frenchthemed Le Pig through June), transforming its interior into locales such as Paris and holiday-themed escapes.

Hours: Tuesday 5-11 p.m. (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.; Wednesday- Thursday 5 p.m.-midnight (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.); Friday-Saturday 5 p.m.-1 a.m. (kitchen closes at 11 p.m.); Sunday 5-9 p.m.