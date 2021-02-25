FOOD NEWS – MARCH / APRIL 2021

Storico Vino is the latest concept by Michael Patrick, Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, the owners of Storico Fresco and Forza Storico. It’s now open in Buckhead Village and bringing the feeling of an Italian wine bar to the neighborhood. storico.com/vino

Hoping to learn a thing or two about cocktails? Kyma’s Manager and Beverage Connoisseur Andrej Pop is sharing his secrets with the restaurant’s “Mixology Experience” classes, held Tuesday through Thursday. A ticket comes with three cocktails per person and a lesson on mixology. buckheadrestaurants.com/restaurant/kyma

Dunwoody gets a new food hall this spring when The Hall at Ashford Lane is expected to open on Olde Perimeter Way. The Atlanta location follows in the footsteps of its Tampa, Florida, counterpart, The Hall on Franklin, with nine restaurant stalls offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails. explorethehall.com