THE ELEGANT ELF MARKET

Gift buying that gives back!

Few things feel better than buying the perfect holiday gift and knowing that your purchase benefits local nonprofits. That’s what The Elegant Elf Marketplace does. The holiday event was founded by the Sandy Springs Society, a charitable organization that supports programs that improve the quality of life for the city’s residents. Last year, the market raised more than $300,000, benefiting nonprofits in education, health, elder care, food insecurity and more, says lead chair Beth Norton. This year, more than 90 local and regional artisans and small businesses will set up in the Sandy Springs Performing Arts and Conference Center, offering holiday decor, clothing, jewelry, accessories, home furnishings, gourmet edibles, hand-crafted items and artwork. New this year is a gift-wrapping service. The market will take place Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8.

sandyspringssociety.org/the-elegant-elf

@sandyspringssociety

BY Gillian Anne Renault