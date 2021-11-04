It Just Makes Sense

One way to quickly whisk yourself off to another place, time or memory is through a sensory experience.

How else could you go back in time to the height of Beatlemania or to a lavender field in Provence, all while sitting in your living room? Make this holiday season a special one by sending a cherished recipient on a mental vacation to Italy, East Asia, France and more through these gifts that transport via the five senses.

Jack Be Nimble Flannel Candle ($25)

Even though Atlanta’s weather can be unpredictable, ’tis the season to start hunkering down and getting your home holiday-ready. Start with a scent, such as Jack Be Nimble’s Flannel candle that has notes of sandalwood, amber and jasmine to create a perfect ambiance at home. Locally made in Chamblee by owner Paul Bruschi, these small-batch soy candles also make perfect hostess gifts.

Bunny Williams Home Tresham Sofa Throw ($225)

This block-printed throw from Bunny Williams Home will add layers to your living room and help you get cozy as the weather turns. Reversible, it can also be used at the foot of the bed or even as a tablecloth. Need a bigger size? It also comes in queen and king sizes.

Bella Cucina Dressed Basil Pesto & Pane Gift Set ($39)

Alisa Barry’s Bella Cucina has long been a go-to for delectable delights—and that it’s been included in some of Oprah’s Favorite Things doesn’t hurt, either. Creamy, fresh basil pesto is paired with Italian pane rustico flatbread for the perfect pop in your mouth. Wrapped with an olivewood serving utensil, it’s a gift that’s ready to be devoured.

Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless Over Ear Headphones ($249)

The recipient of this gift will be sounding off in a good way. Inspired by vintage aviation, the MH40 wireless over ear headphones are cordless, wireless and feature Bluetooth connectivity. More than 18 hours of playtime will keep any music lover happy.

Laura Deems “My Secret Garden” (price upon request)

Getting away to a colorful place on an average day is easy thanks to Buckheadbased artist Laura Deems and this mixed media on paper piece that is sunshine in any room. Deems’ 30-by-22-inch work is inspired by the way flowers rustle in the wind, the movement and sounds of streams, the touch of sunlight and the sound of being on a farm. “I’ve harnessed a love of these outdoor moments into a piece that, to me, represents what a secret garden of mine could be—full of color, warmth, emotion,” says the artist.

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden