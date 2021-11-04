In the Groove

Haley Glass brings wellness events to her ’70s-themed fitness studio.

When you enter FUSE Atlanta in Sandy Springs, you might at first think you’re in the wrong place for a trampoline or barre fitness class. The entry area and the loft above is an event space (rentable through Peerspace) decked out in bright ’70s-themed decor, including an old tube TV, pink record player, groovy teal-highlighter-hued wallpaper, jukeboxes and more. It isn’t until you walk through another door that you get the open, naturally lit classic ballet studio look that is more recognizable as a fitness space. In keeping with the retro theme, however, a disco ball still sparkles above the hardwoods.

“I wanted to design it in a way that you can’t be upset in here. If you’re having a bad day, it doesn’t continue here,” says Haley Glass, the 27-year old entrepreneur who opened the studio in September 2019 after falling in love with a regular fitness routine at Pink Barre studio a few years earlier.

Glass, who also lives in Sandy Springs, says of the opening, “It was really close to the start of COVID. If you can make it through this, you can make it through anything. It was perfect timing and taught us to have patience, hope and, most of all, love, which is what’s kept us open.”

Building on her growing following, last August Glass launched FUSE Atlanta’s Wellness Weekends. The events, which typically fall on the last Sunday of the month, have each hosted around 10 people and feature various experts within the wellness community. Past experiences included sound therapy by Alex Ballew with Secret River Sounds, readings by intuitive reader and coach India Leigh and nutrition advice from meal-prep service Perfectly Portioned Nutrition. Upcoming Wellness Weekends will be on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 and are free for FUSE VIPs.

Why would someone attend a Wellness Weekend?

It’s a chance to try something new. Someone might be hesitant to try something they’ve heard of but sounds different. Get out of your head for a sec and try it! We take no proceeds; ticket fees go straight to our partner providers.

What is FUSE best known for?

We are known for our no-impact, high intensity cardio trampoline workouts called Bounce, a ’70s aesthetic and the people and energy here. The workout is for any body—that’s what keeps people coming back. Our community is unintimidating, unlike some other fitness studios. Our clients hang out outside of the studio. It’s not a group-within-the-group type thing; it’s everybody hanging out together.

What is your wellness routine?

I am a major fan of food. I love it so much that I eat all the ones that are bad for me. And I never took the time to learn how to cook. I recently discovered Perfectly Portioned [Nutrition] and loved the food so much that I had to partner with them. I also go to East Cobb Spine & Sport Chiropractic. They work with me on supplements and listening to my body and what it needs.

What is the most important thing everyone can do for themselves daily?

Give yourself three healthy compliments. Positive self-talk is a big thing.

Have any advice for someone trying to get fit?

Have patience and grace with yourself. We all have an idea of how something should go, and when it doesn’t, we kick ourselves. Keep a positive attitude and don’t deprive, suffer or be miserable to get fit. At FUSE, we want to make sure you’re having fun. Be excited about what your body can do rather than what it can’t.

FUSE ATLANTA

470.588.1867

fuseatlanta.com

@fuseatlanta

PHOTO: Joann Vitelli