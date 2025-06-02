I WILL REMEMBER YOU

Planning a funeral service for your loved one.

Losing someone is never easy. Of course, when you are faced with planning a personalized funeral it can become even more difficult. That’s because, according to Kelly Lynch, vice president of Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, there are so many questions to answer and decisions to make. To help you be as ready as possible, Lynch offers the following advice for managing the planning process.

What kinds of decisions will I have to make as I begin planning?

Start by choosing a funeral home that has a good reputation and good reviews. You need to know that your loved one is in good care. You also need to choose the cemetery. You then have to decide if there will be a burial or a cremation, if the burial will be in the ground or above ground, if there will be a permanent placement for a cremation, the budget you have to work with, the type of service you want and more. This is where pre-planning can be very helpful because it allows your loved one, or you, to make decisions— and payments—before the funeral planning begins.

How long does planning a funeral take?

If your loved one has pre-planned, you can expect to spend about an hour with the funeral director signing the final permissions at the cemetery. If there is no plan, it can take an entire day, and maybe a second day, because there are so many decisions to make. As to when the service will take place, certain religions may require a burial within a specific timeframe. Other families may have members who are flying in from other locations, which can delay things. Scheduling should fit your needs.

What can I do to make the service special and memorable?

There are many custom touches you can incorporate into a funeral service, from special music and flowers to entire themes. It’s possible to center the service around your loved one’s favorite hobby or maybe a color scheme. You can bring in keepsakes from their life well lived. There are many ways to ensure that the service matches their personality.

How much should I expect to spend?

For a simple cremation with no permanent placement, you’ll be well under $10,000. From there, price points will go up based on whether there is a full viewing and visitation, if you have a traditional funeral and if there is permanent placement either in the ground or above ground at the cemetery. Just remember that when a death occurs, all payments are due in full before the service takes place. That includes the funeral director’s services, transportation and everything associated with the cemetery. If you are hoping to access your loved one’s funds to help, you cannot spend their money once they have passed. Social Security will freeze those funds. So there is a lot to consider financially.

How do I move through the planning process while grieving?

You can’t prepare yourself for the kind of emotional brain fog you experience when trying to make sure you’re respecting your loved one. Rely on your funeral director to be your advisor and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Crying is OK. Yelling is OK. Not being able to make a decision is OK. Rely on the team that has been trained to hold your hand through the process.

