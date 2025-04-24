CHOCOLATE HIP

Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, is the first shade of brown to gain the moniker.
Rich, creamy and comforting, the color conjures a perfectly milky cappuccino and a creamy chocolate bar. Inspired by “little treat” culture, it’s the perfect shade to relax into. You deserve a decor pick-me-up; try the shade out with one of these Mocha Mousse-inspired items.
Iconic Hand-Tufted Rug (from $2,090)
Bring warmth and a dash of Art Deco flair to a room with Jaipur Living’s Iconic rug. Hand-tufted viscose and New Zealand wool give it a plush feel. It’s available in four sizes with the option for custom sizing. The simplicity and texture of the rug bring vibrancy to a room. Best suited for low-traffic areas, you can choose from four chocolatey shades: Taos taupe, tobacco brown, lark and partridge.
Rimadesio Rialto Bar Cabinet (price upon request)
This bar cabinet by the Italian brand Rimadesio quickly upgrades a drinks nook. Pour spirits and mix cocktails in style with its mirrored back panel, wood interior and LED lighting system. A glass shelf makes storing essential items easy. It’s available in eight sophisticated, sleek finishes.
This chair’s curved low back and minimalist design bring style to a space without adding weight. The loose back cushion provides support, while the curved arms sit at just the right height for conversing. It’s available with a matching ottoman. If browns aren’t your favorite color family, the chair comes in 220 fabric options spanning the rainbow.
LODES Random Cloud Light (from $4,315)
Designed for lighting brand LODES by Chia-Ying Lee in 2024, the Random Cloud Light is a contemporary chandelier that brings body and volume to a space without formality. It comes in seven finishes such as glossy bronze, rose gold, chrome and clear. The bulbs come in seven cluster sizes, so you can make a statement no matter the size of the room.
XLIGHT Ceramic Tile in Oxide (price upon request)
Recreate the look of oxidized metal with Porcelanosa’s XLIGHT collection. The large-format, technical tiles are available in four finishes (polished, silk, texture and nature) and come in four sizes. The 6-centimeter thickness allows for durability and resistance, while its handcrafted look mimics a metallic patina. Check it out in person at the brand’s new Buckhead showroom.
