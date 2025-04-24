CHOCOLATE HIP

Simply Buckhead
April 24, 2025
Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, is the first shade of brown to gain the moniker.

Rich, creamy and comforting, the color conjures a perfectly milky cappuccino and a creamy chocolate bar. Inspired by “little treat” culture, it’s the perfect shade to relax into. You deserve a decor pick-me-up; try the shade out with one of these Mocha Mousse-inspired items.

Iconic Hand-Tufted Rug (from $2,090)

Bring warmth and a dash of Art Deco flair to a room with Jaipur Living’s Iconic rug. Hand-tufted viscose and New Zealand wool give it a plush feel. It’s available in four sizes with the option for custom sizing. The simplicity and texture of the rug bring vibrancy to a room. Best suited for low-traffic areas, you can choose from four chocolatey shades: Taos taupe, tobacco brown, lark and partridge.

Jaipur Living
jaipurliving.com
@jaipurliving

Rimadesio Rialto Bar CabinetRimadesio Rialto Bar Cabinet (price upon request)

This bar cabinet by the Italian brand Rimadesio quickly upgrades a drinks nook. Pour spirits and mix cocktails in style with its mirrored back panel, wood interior and LED lighting system. A glass shelf makes storing essential items easy. It’s available in eight sophisticated, sleek finishes.

Switch Modern switchmodern.com @switchmodern

Silva ChairSilva Chair (from $1,399)

This chair’s curved low back and minimalist design bring style to a space without adding weight. The loose back cushion provides support, while the curved arms sit at just the right height for conversing. It’s available with a matching ottoman. If browns aren’t your favorite color family, the chair comes in 220 fabric options spanning the rainbow.

Room & Board
roomandboard.com
@roomandboard

LODES Random Cloud LightLODES Random Cloud Light (from $4,315)

Designed for lighting brand LODES by Chia-Ying Lee in 2024, the Random Cloud Light is a contemporary chandelier that brings body and volume to a space without formality. It comes in seven finishes such as glossy bronze, rose gold, chrome and clear. The bulbs come in seven cluster sizes, so you can make a statement no matter the size of the room.

Illuminations Lighting
illumco.com
@illumco_lighting

XLIGHT Ceramic Tile in OxideXLIGHT Ceramic Tile in Oxide (price upon request)

Recreate the look of oxidized metal with Porcelanosa’s XLIGHT collection. The large-format, technical tiles are available in four finishes (polished, silk, texture and nature) and come in four sizes. The 6-centimeter thickness allows for durability and resistance, while its handcrafted look mimics a metallic patina. Check it out in person at the brand’s new Buckhead showroom.

Porcelanosa
porcelanosa.com
@porcelanosa

Lifestyle writer and content creator covering fashion, beauty, parenting, interior design, food, travel and more.

