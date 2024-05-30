GLOBAL GROCERIES

TRAVEL THE WORLD WITH YOUR SHOPPING CART!

Coupled with a vibrant food scene, Atlanta is brimming with specialty food stores. From adobo to zucchini flowers, the diverse selections offer a way to explore the world through food products. Browsing the aisles can expand culinary horizons and, for many, impart a connection to their ancestral home. Find that ingredient you’re yearning for or taste new provisions at some of our favorite spots.

E. 48TH STREET MARKET

Proudly family owned and operated for more than 30 years, E. 48th Street Market in Dunwoody is an Italian specialty store, bakery and deli. The Augello family is known for their hearty sandwiches filled with Italian meats and cheeses, as well as their own pastas, including sheets of lasagna and the sausages and cheeses to prepare your family recipe. Stock up on jarred sauces, imported 100% virgin olive oil, condiments, dried pastas, hard cheeses, a bounty of Italian wines and desserts such as zeppole and cannoli. Freezers are stocked with stuffed pastas, braciole, seafood, prepared meatloaf and seasoned Italian beef, while the deli case is loaded with cold cuts, cheeses, stuffed breads and pizza dough.

E. 48TH STREET MARKET

770.392.1499

e48thstreetmarket.com

WAGAYA GROCERIES

Small but mighty, Wagaya is highly curated with Japanese, Korean and Chinese pantry staples. It’s a mix of cult snacks, Japanese sweets, instant wonder foods, miso, gochujang and all sorts of fanciful products you would find at a Japanese convenience store in Tokyo. Fill a basket to capture the essence of Japanese cuisine at home. Along with matcha, bottled teas and coffees, the store has a large artisanal sake selection. From the sashimi grade fish to seaweed, source all you need to make sushi at home.

WAGAYA GROCERIES

404.951.8536

wagayagroceries.com

@wagaya_groceries

BUFORD HIGHWAY FARMERS MARKET

Known for its massive selection of international goods and wallet- friendly pricing, Buford Highway Farmers Market is as much a gigantic grocery with 100,000 square feet to cover as well as a tourist destination to seek out the unfamiliar. Aisles are stocked with tea, rice and frozen dumplings to go along with corridors devoted to countries of the world. The massive produce area has everything from jackfruit to local bee pollen. A diverse meat and seafood section takes up the back. It’s a place where you may spot local chefs. It opened in 1974, but you will always find something new and probably every ingredient for any recipe. Don’t miss the butter section from around the world, the Eastern European bakery, the wild selection of Asian potato chip flavors, the food court and the expert cheesemongers.

BUFORD HIGHWAY FARMERS MARKET

770.455.0770

aofwc.com

@bufordhighwayfarmersmarket

CITY FARMERS MARKET

A bit smaller than the Buford Highway market, but more amply lit and well organized, City Farmers Market in Chamblee packages most of its produce for a quick grab-and-go. You’ll find young coconut, lots of durian, all kinds of seafood (including some swimming in tanks), a large Jamaican section, tons of Japanese serving ware and noodles galore. Check out the large section of vegan frozen items you don’t often see, including bags of vegan shrimp. Roasted ducks hanging in a window point the way towards a food court area with barbecue and dim sum.

CITY FARMERS MARKET

770.936.8858

cityfarmers.market

@cityfarmersmarket

SUPERMERCADO CHICAGO

This Mexican market in Chamblee, well established as a go-to for fresh produce and choice cuts for all your carne asada needs, doubles as a taqueria. You’ll find a good cross section of Latin American foods: various hot sauces, El Milagro tortillas, mountains of dried chiles, excellent chorizo and bags of house made tortilla chips. Watch the corn grinder in action for orders of fresh masa. The taqueria in the back is always hopping with madeto- order tamales, tacos wrapped in double corn tortillas, carnitas and a salsa bar. Grab a fresh orange juice, horchata or fruit cup as you exit.

SUPERMERCADO CHICAGO

770.452.1361

@supermercadochicago

PHOTOS: Erik Meadows