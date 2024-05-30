COME FLY WITH ME

A LOOK AT THE LATEST IN LUXURY AT HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

I watch through the window as my car passes Delta Air Lines’ headquarters and its flight museum. We’re traveling down Toffie Terrace, a road that runs parallel to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Planes of every size and from every carrier are visible on the tarmacs. The road bends, and a small sign on the left reads, “PS.” with an arrow pointing right. Just then, a stone wall and a closed gate come into view. I roll my window down and confirm my reservation to PS ATL, Atlanta’s most luxurious lounge experience.

Aliyah, my personal concierge, meets me under the portico at the front door, takes my bag from the trunk and escorts me inside the Salon, a sundrenched space with cozy seating. The marble topped bar running the length of the room is stocked with enough top-shelf spirits to concoct any cocktail you can dream of.

The ceiling tower overhead hums music passed through Bose speakers. Large-scale artwork is a statement of color and personality. The works are done by artists from around the world such as Johannesburg’s Cameron Platter and New York’s Kianja Strobert. Scan the QR code at the bar to read about each piece, its artist and price tag. Everything is for sale.

I cozy up in a corner nook, so I can watch incoming aircraft and take in my surroundings. So far, I am the only one here, and that feels as glamorous as you’d imagine. Anthony, one of the servers, attentively deposits a menu at my table. “Would you like to start with caviar and champagne?” he asks. I eagerly accept, excited for the next three hours to come. The signature welcome for the establishment, which stands for “private suite,” is served with blini, salty potato chips, chives and crème fraîche. This is just the beginning of the luxe amenities.

Traveler needs are anticipated; it’s almost like PS tells me what I need rather than the other way around. For example, a makeup bar cart is situated between the two bathrooms. It’s stocked with full-size Anastasia Beverly Hills products for on-the-go touch-ups. I freshened my face with the translucent powder, brow gel and lip gloss. Should I have required a rinse, there is a walk-in shower with Le Labo products and even a plush robe. Marvis mouthwash, Lola feminine supplies and stain removing pens are also a part of the complimentary perks.

One of only two locations—the other is at LAX, and more are planned around the country—PS at Hartsfield captures Atlanta’s essence. The menu is by Unsukay, the team behind Muss & Turner’s, Local Three and Roshambo. As such, find familiar favorites such as the Peach Old Fashioned ripened with peach liqueur and bitters, and The Gobbler sandwich, essentially a complete Thanksgiving meal in a brioche bun.

As I sink further into pampering, I’m taken by how quiet it is in the Salon. No plane humming. No airport hustle. Just stillness. And yes, that serene setting has a steep fee. A non-membership single day pass is $1,095 per person, one-way. Around the corner from the Salon are three equally quiet private suites. Best suited for groups or families—the Salon is for adults over 21—the suites for up to four guests have a stylish seating area, a small kitchen stocked with a mini fridge and a private bathroom. Complimentary Ouai hair products, Sony earbuds and a variety of snacks are also available.

About half an hour before boarding, Aliyah appears at my side to let me know my aircraft’s crew has arrived, and I’ll be escorted through security soon. When it’s time, I am the sole traveler at PS’s adjacent private TSA screening which staggers travelers, so the experience is as individual as possible. I have to physically tell myself to slow down. I am the only one here, and there’s no rush to get through the process quickly. Once through, I meet a driver who eagerly takes me in a BMW directly to the plane. Before I scurry up the boarding stairs, she offers to take my photo so I can remember the day. She directs my background, fixes my hair and takes several shots. My time at PS might be complete, but it’s not an experience I will forget.

PS ATL

855.907.9950

reserveps.com

@reserveps

PHOTO: Erik Meadows