Editor’s Letter – JUNE 2024

I lived in four different countries during my childhood, so I never thought I’d find a hometown that satisfied all my international cravings. Atlanta comes as close as it gets. One of the top reasons I enjoy living here is the diversity of cultures, languages and cuisine I can experience in my day to- day life. When I moved to Dunwoody, I was thrilled that my proximity to Buford Highway was just minutes away. I can eat a mortadella sandwich at E. 48th Street Market in Dunwoody (just seven minutes from my house), drink bubble tea in Chamblee and then practice my Spanish on a grocery trip to Buford Highway Farmers Market, all in one afternoon. Plus, if I need to hop a plane to another time zone to experience the real thing, nothing beats the efficiency of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. In this issue’s cover story “Global Reach,” we pay homage to all the international perks our city offers, from the aforementioned cuisines to language schools and businesses.

These pages also include a taste of the summer season. Ashton Pike highlights colorful sandals in “Simply Approved;” Karina Antenucci rounds up family-friendly places to swim with kiddos; and Hope S. Philbrick takes us on a hunger inducing journey at Roshambo.

We hope you bring this issue along during your summer travels and that, when you arrive back home, you can better appreciate what a worldly place Atlanta is and how lucky we are to have so many global pleasures at our fingertips.