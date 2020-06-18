NEWS CLIPS – JUNE 2020

SAMPLE DUNWOODY’S CULINARY OFFERINGS

From hand-tossed pizza and made-from-scratch pastries to farm-fresh peaches and artisan cheeses, Dunwoody is bursting with flavor. Dig right in on the Dunwoody Market Trail that spotlights some of the city’s tastiest offerings, including European specialty foods at Alon’s Bakery & Market, Zukerino and E. 48th Street Market; juicy pickings at Dunwoody Farmers Market and Nell’s Produce Market; and sweet treats at Café Intermezzo. “Many of the stops are family-owned and operated, and favorites of the community,” says Kimberly Franz, marketing director of Discover Dunwoody, adding that it’s a fun way to explore the area.

Discover Dunwoody

discoverdunwoody.com

LIVE IT UP IN BUCKHEAD

The Irby, Buckhead’s newest luxury development, is checking off wish lists inside and out, from custom finishes and shared spaces to mobility and convenience. In addition to twelve residential floors, the property boasts 13,150 square feet of ground floor retail space that will house five tenants, including Le Bon Nosh. “There’s a demand for upscale living in a central location that has a sense of community with close proximity to retail and restaurants, and The Irby delivers all of that and more,” says Todd Oglesby, Alliance Residential’s Southeast managing director. “Residents are in the heart of the city’s entertainment district.”

The Irby

65 Irby Ave. N.W.

Atlanta 30305

470.480.5960

theirby.com

PT CENTER EXPANDS AROUND TOWN

With five years of success in Sandy Springs, physical therapy center PT360 recently expanded to Buckhead and Alpharetta. The concierge-type practice specializes in manual therapy, exercise performance, functional dry needling and sacroiliac joint dysfunction. “Our physical therapists draw from extensive training and experience to provide superior care,” says PT360 Owner David Mesnick, PT, OCS, cMDT. “We treat most orthopedic and sports medicine problems, and service all age groups.”

PT360

3565 Piedmont Road N.E.

Bldg. 2, Suite 310

Atlanta 30305

678.430.8107

pt360atl.com