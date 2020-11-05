Focus on a few

Jack Sawyer, managing director of Cresset Asset Management in Buckhead, had spread himself so thin in the nonprofit world that he found himself serving on 12 boards. “Even though I’m anchored in philanthropy, I had to learn that the only way to make real connections was to pour my heart and soul into a few. Andee’s Army and The Nsoro Educational Foundation top my list.”

Named after Atlanta teen Andee Poulos who suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2011 that resulted in a catastrophic stroke, Andee’s Army was founded by Elaine and John Carlos to help defray medical expenses after the family’s insurance ran out. The organization continues to help other kids with spinal cord and brain injuries, the leading causes of death for newborns to age 4 and 15 to 19. The group raised more than $1 million at their virtual fundraiser in September.

Sawyer is also heavily involved in Nsoro, named after the Ghanan term nsoromma, meaning “children of the heavens.” It provides access to higher education and wrap-around services such as housing for 300 youth in 32 states who are aging out of the foster care system. “I’ll likely be involved with Nsoro forever,” Sawyer says.

“Jack is a philanthropic pillar who anchors the value of a mission like no one else,” says Monica Pantoja, executive director of Nsoro. “He is a change agent and largely responsible for our growth.”

For more information, visit andeesarmy.org and nsoro.foundation.