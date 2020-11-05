BEAUTY QUENCHERS

EXPERT TIPS AND PRODUCTS TO STAY HYDRATED THIS SEASON

Cooler weather comes with some terrific perks—spiced cider, cozy sweaters and firepits among them—but it can also be the harbinger of dry skin. Here, we check in with Dr. Jamie Weisman of Medical Dermatology Specialists near Northside Hospital for her expert insights about keeping skin healthy and hydrated.

Know your normal.

Seasonal allergies and increased exposure to drying artificial indoor heat can trigger skin inflammation and dryness. “[It’s always a good idea to] be aware of what is normal for you,” Weisman says, adding that the knowledge can help you know “what might be more than just dry skin.” If your mild dryness doesn’t respond to over-the-counter remedies, that’s a good indication that you could benefit from a consultation with a dermatologist. Other things to look out for?

“If there’s pain, pimples or erosion [of the skin], there’s something more going on,” Weisman says. Remember: You can’t moisturize inflammation away. If any of these factors apply, see your doc.

Keep it simple.

You likely don’t need to overhaul your entire skincare routine every time the seasons change. Instead, you might need to make slight adjustments to your core products. A person with oily skin might want to use a glycolic or salicylic acid-based wash to address the shine during warmer months but might switch to a gentler cleanser when the weather turns chilly.

Weisman is a believer in keeping routines manageable. “For basic skincare, nobody needs a seven-step process,” she says. “Sometimes you end up treating your treatments.” For example, if you find that your ultra thick skin balm is causing breakouts that have to be treated with anti-acne gel, it could be time to scale back.

You might also adjust the frequency with which you use certain products. “There’s no law that you have to use the same products every day,” Weisman explains. Someone with combination skin might only use an anti-aging product (which can be drying) a couple of times per week during the winter. Experiment to find what works for you.

Strike the balance.

“It’s about listening to your skin. You don’t want to over hydrate. If your skin isn’t tight or flaking, you don’t necessarily have to moisturize morning and night,” Weisman says, adding that most cosmeceutical products have some level of hydration built in. For instance, if you’re using sun protection in the morning, you might switch to a more moisturizing sunscreen so you don’t need to layer up with an additional moisturizer.

Too much of a good thing is a possibility. How will you know if you’re overdoing it in the moisturizer department? “Your skin should be able to absorb the products,” Weisman says. If, after applying a moisturizer, it feels like a film or pills when you run your hand over your skin, it’s time to pare back.

