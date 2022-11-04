FOOD NEWS – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2022

Three Arches, a Pan-Mediterranean restaurant and bar, is now open at the Hyatt Centric Buckhead. Highlighting fresh ingredients and inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, the menu will highlight shareable dishes alongside a creative cocktail menu. hyattcentricbuckheadatlanta.com
New York-based burger chain Shake Shack will open a new Atlanta location in early 2023. Situated in West Midtown at 1168 Howell Mill Road, previously home to Yeah Burger, the space will feature indoor dining as well as a patio area. This will be the chain’s eighth Atlanta outpost. shakeshack.com
Atlanta-based low-carb, keto, sugar-free and gluten-free bakery Zambawango Desserts & Coffee is expanding its footprint within the greater Atlanta area with franchise opportunities. Founded in 2018, the Sandy Springs-based bakery utilizes natural ingredients and non-GMO sugar alternatives. zambawangofranchise.com
BY Claire Ruhlin
