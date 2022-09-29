It’s time amp up your fitness routine.

These chic athleisure sets will have you looking fit from the Pilates reformer to Atlanta’s running trails. Let’s get moving.

Lanston Motivation Stripe Bra ($110) and Legging ($132)

Hit the gym in style. Neon pink and electrified lavender pop against the taupe backdrop of this fitness star. Ideal for SculptHouse’s signature blend of Megaformer-meets-treadmill classes, this set is supportive thanks to its slight compression but has a silky-soft feel for ultimate comfort. And it naturally wicks when things get spicy. Bonus, it’s UV protective for those outdoor workout sessions.

SculptHouse

470.553.0080

sculpthouse.com

@sculpthouse

Lululemon Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe ($148)

This kaleidoscopic workhorse is equal parts comfort and utility. Expect a superior fit in Lululemon’s footwear hero: The Blissfeel shoe was crafted based on more than a million women’s feet. Extra support comes from the specially fabricated upper, and an extra pep is added to your step courtesy of the tuned foam cushioning. Looking to complete the outfit? Local artist Leah Abucayan recently launched an exclusive-to-Atlanta capsule collection of T-shirts, shorts and leggings.

Lululemon

404.898.0774

shop.lululemon.com

@lululemon

The Upside Kelsey Bra ($79.99) and Mirage Dance Midi Legging ($119.99)

Supportive, seamless and super soft, The Upside’s Kelsey bra and Mirage leggings are tailor-made for Stellar Bodies’ custom Starformer machine. Smash the mental and physical challenge of Pilates with the set’s punchy stripes and stylish neutral backdrop. Its moisture-control properties will help you power through that last set. Deep breath in, deep breath out.

Stellar Bodies

404.467.1060

stellarstyleatl.com

@stellarbodiesatl

Soul by SoulCycle Bra & Bike Short Kit ($98)

Form and function prove they’re a match made in cycling heaven with Soul by SoulCycle’s classic bra and bike short set. The matching kit sets purists’ hearts ablaze with high-functioning black ribbed fabric, a simplistic white piping detail and a dose of modernity with thoughtfully placed branding.

SoulCycle

470.381.4770

soul-cycle.com

@soulcycle

Aviator Nation 5 Stripe Crew Sweatshirt ($165) and Sweatpants ($145)

Balance your workout routine with some much-needed stretching and meditation. Whether you subscribe to a more traditional meditative practice or lean toward sound baths and what’s trending in the holistic sphere, the comfy-cozy Aviator Nation sweatshirt and sweatpants set will ease you into your practice with their vintage feel and plush cotton make up.

Mitylene

678.333.1075

shopmitylene.com

@shopmitylene

STORY: Elizabeth Harper