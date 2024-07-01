HERE COMES THE SUN

Fight summer rays with Solmate’s UPF clothing.

“I never wanted to start a fashion line; it wasn’t a goal of mine,” says Collier Hills resident Jamie Smith. But as a fashion industry veteran and former stylist at Nordstrom-backed Trunk Club, Smith had always been drawn to beautiful and functional design.

A 2022 trip to visit her mother and sister who live on Florida’s 30A changed her mind. Smith realized she didn’t have anything to cover herself with on a boat ride, and her mother offered a fishing shirt. Smith recoiled. “I just wanted a cute shirt I could throw on!” she says. This frustration, combined with the sun damage she began noticing as she approached her mid-30s, propelled her to start Solmate, a line of sun-protective clothing containing ultra-violet protection factor that measures the effectiveness of fabrics in blocking ultra-violet rays from the sun.

Launched in late 2023, Solmate’s first capsule collection consists of 16 pieces including a long-sleeve shirt, a legging, a tank top, a jacket, shorts and a bandana. The collection is made from Italian fabrics that have UPF protection woven into them, an important distinguishing feature, she says. These fabrics allow for more strength, whereas UPF-coated items can wear away with time and washing.

“UPF is a rating for fabrics about how much sun a fabric absorbs. For example, a standard cotton T-shirt blocks about 2% of the sun,” she says. Solmate’s products come with a UPF of 50+, the highest rating on the market currently. “Our fabrics have been rigorously tested to withstand extended sun exposure. They effectively block 98% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays,” she says.

Solmate’s pieces are crafted from a nylon/Spandex blend that’s densely woven to maintain the integrity of the fabric. Smith says you should look for “certified UPF” when shopping for sun-protective apparel, a label Solmate is proud to have.

Smith wanted something different for her customers, offering more of a lifestyle than just protective clothing. “Our clothes can take you from exercise and errands to sports and leisure. You can sit on a patio with friends and drink margaritas or go from courtside to carpool and be comfortable and protected,” she says.

Integration into a customer’s life is important to her. “Solmate is not just a brand; it’s a lifestyle and movement,” Smith says. “I want the brand to empower women to feel good about themselves and feel confident in the choices they make. With each new day and sunrise, we have the opportunity to be better, make better choices, to do something good for ourselves.”

The line is available online, and Smith has done pop-ups with popular spots like The Daily Pilates, Skin Pharm, SculptHouse and West Coast Workout, with more to come this year. She also popped up at Andee’s Army’s Pickleball Classic in May benefitting the recovery and rehabilitation of children who have sustained brain and spinal cord injuries. This year, look for additional styles in resort wear, such as cover-ups, and new colors added to her core collection.

