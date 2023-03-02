Feeling Floral

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.

However, this season’s florals have permission to go over-the-top in color, style and scale to produce flowers that really wow and command a room. Try these floral fixups to inject a spring into your step.

Michael Aram Butterfly Ginkgo Table Lamp ($1,000)

Lamps have taken a more sculptural turn in recent years, proving their value far beyond functional lighting. Take, for example, the Butterfly Ginkgo Table Lamp from artist Michael Aram. Rendered in solid brass, it balances its visual weight with its delicate hand-touch. No two Michael Aram pieces are alike, so proudly display this conversation piece in a room where it can shine.

Fragile Gifts

404.257.1323

fragilegifts.com

@fragile_gifts

Parete x Cynthia Rowley Whatever Floats Your Botanicals Wallcovering (price upon request)

Parete, the expressive wallcovering company, has teamed up with fashion designer Cynthia Rowley to produce a line of wallpapers fit for any style seeker. Featuring snapdragons, wild flowers and secret hummingbirds, the paper is as playful as it is statement making. If the gloriously moody ebony is not bowling you over, the paper also comes in a chic and cheerful sky blue colorway. Compare the two in person at Paul+ showroom at ADAC.

Paul+

404.261.1820

paulplusatlanta.co

@paulplusatlanta

Le Botanica Series XII No. 8 and 9 ($550 each)

Buckhead-based artist Renée Bouchon is known for her abstract art, in particular her Le Botanica series featuring floral motifs painted atop vintage late 19th-century French paper. Sign up for alerts about her next series drop because these sweet, one-of-a-kind pieces go quickly.

Renée Bouchon

Similar styles available at reneebouchon.com

@reneebouchon

Ginori Anfora Rajathra Palace Candle ($1,001)

A decorative floral motif brings elegance and sophistication to this artisan-crafted candle from Italian brand Ginori. The utmost in olfactory luxury, the candle’s scent is reminiscent of India’s state of Rajasthan with notes of rose, patchouli and spices of cardamom and coriander. Topped off with a pure gold finial, it’s an indulgent way to bring floral fragrance and design into any space.

fête

404.254.0144

tresbellefete.com

@tresbellefete

Annie Selke Eternal Spring Woven Rug ($2,174)

A perpetually cheerful addition to any room, this woven rug from Kit Kemp’s collection for Annie Selke calls on golden tones to emulate sunshine. Flat-woven and handmade, it adds a touch of craftsmanship and looks at home with neutrals as well as other colors for a maximalist look.

Marguerite’s on Dresden

404.841.9171

margueritesondresden.com

@margueritesondresden

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden