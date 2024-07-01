Simply Buckhead
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JULY / AUGUST 2024
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JULY / AUGUST 2024

July 1, 2024
Courtesy of Made Goods

Infusing some coastal vibes, this eye-catching chandelier is made of hand-braided raffia with frayed ends to create a feather-like silhouette.

Courtesy of Made Goods
Courtesy of Made Goods

The beachy look works in a sunroom, kitchen or a bedroom looking to embrace a casual feminine touch.

Available for $3,200 at Marguerites on Dresden.

margueritesondresden.com

Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.

