Sip, Sip, Hooray

RREAL TACOS BEVERAGE DIRECTOR JESUS PEREZ SHARES A TWIST ON A CLASSIC MARGARITA.
Rreal Tacos, known for fresh Mexican cuisine and creative cocktails, is taking over Atlanta. Locations are already open in Midtown, West Midtown and Chamblee, and a new outpost is in the works for Sandy Springs. You can also mix up the restaurant’s margarita at home with these easy steps.
Rreal Margarita
Serves 1
INGREDIENTS
2 ounces tequila
1 ½ ounce triple sec
½ ounce lime juice
Splash of agave
Hawaiian-style black lava sea salt
Dehydrated lime
INSTRUCTIONS
Fill a shaker cup with ice. Shake vigorously for 5-10 seconds until ice has broken up. Rim a glass with Hawaiian-style black lava sea salt and fill with ice. Strain margarita into the glass, garnish with lime and enjoy.
RREAL TACOS
Multiple locations
rrealtacos.com
@rrealtacos
BY Claire Ruhlin
