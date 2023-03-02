Sip, Sip, Hooray

RREAL TACOS BEVERAGE DIRECTOR JESUS PEREZ SHARES A TWIST ON A CLASSIC MARGARITA.

Rreal Tacos, known for fresh Mexican cuisine and creative cocktails, is taking over Atlanta. Locations are already open in Midtown, West Midtown and Chamblee, and a new outpost is in the works for Sandy Springs. You can also mix up the restaurant’s margarita at home with these easy steps.

Rreal Margarita

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

2 ounces tequila

1 ½ ounce triple sec

½ ounce lime juice

Splash of agave

Hawaiian-style black lava sea salt

Dehydrated lime

INSTRUCTIONS

Fill a shaker cup with ice. Shake vigorously for 5-10 seconds until ice has broken up. Rim a glass with Hawaiian-style black lava sea salt and fill with ice. Strain margarita into the glass, garnish with lime and enjoy.

RREAL TACOS

Multiple locations

rrealtacos.com

@rrealtacos

BY Claire Ruhlin