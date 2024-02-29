Editor’s Letter – MARCH / APRIL 2024

Earlier this year, I was on a beach on the west coast of Mexico, and I watched a bridal party prepping for the big day. That toes-in-the-sand beach wedding couldn’t have been more different from mine more than a dozen years ago at a little church in Brookhaven, its stained glass windows lit by candlelight on the night my husband and I made a lifelong commitment.

As I sipped my margarita and listened to the waves crashing, I thought about how weddings come in all shapes and sizes, as unique as the personalities of brides and grooms planning them. It’s that very ethos that inspired this issue’s cover theme of “Saying I Do: wedding discoveries to make your nuptials uniquely you.” To that end, our cover feature includes articles on how to customize your attire, find unique places to host your ceremony and reception, the advantages of opting for one-of-a-kind rings and navigating a destination wedding. Whether you’re currently planning or hoping to be sometime in the future, it’s packed with information.

Also in this issue, you’ll find Hope S. Philbrick’s feature on Italian gem Il Giallo in Sandy Springs, H.M. Cauley’s Tastemaker profile of art curator Amy Parry, a primer on teen skincare by Karina Antenucci and so much more. No matter if you’re looking for design inspiration, ideas for where to dine out or places to add to your travel bucket list, this issue of Simply Buckhead has you covered.

Happy reading!