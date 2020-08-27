EDITOR’S CORNER – SEPTEMBER 2020

The late, great British fashion designer Alexander McQueen once said, “Fashion should be a form of escapism.”

We couldn’t agree more. Given the many curveballs 2020 has thrown, we know you’ll love our fashion issue. I experienced this, to a much smaller extent, when I threw on a dress, put on makeup and attended a meeting for the magazine earlier this summer. I felt like a new person. The colorful, gorgeous clothes showcased here are a vacation for the senses, particularly after sheltering in place (hello perpetual athleisure attire!).

For our cover and some accompanying images inside this issue, we worked with a group of talented students and faculty from The Art Institute of Atlanta’s fashion program. Their creativity and imagination fueled the avant-garde photo spread, shot by our chief photographer, Sara Hanna. Though you can’t necessarily walk into a studio and purchase one of these designers’ one-of-a-kind garments just now, we think they are likely to make a splash in the fashion world in years to come. There are more practical elements of the cover feature as well. Nicole Letts profiles some local style stars who are sure to inspire, Jessica Dauler uncovers techniques to take proper care of your clothes and accessories, and I worked with local stylist Robanne Schulman to share tips for building a capsule wardrobe that will give you near-endless outfit combinations for just about any occasion.

Beyond our fashion cover feature, you’ll find interesting stories filling our other sections. Managing Editor Karina Antenucci shares immunity-boosting tips from a local functional medicine expert, Giannina S. Bedford profiles our publisher Joanne Hayes’ new art-filled abode just a stone’s throw from Buckhead and Amanda Morris interviews NBA courtside reporter Kristen Ledlow, a rising star in television. Looking for some inspiration for a more physical form of escapism?

You’ll find travel stories on destinations including Rome, Georgia; North Carolina’s Outer Banks; and the picturesque Caribbean island of Anguilla. Happy reading, friends!

Jennifer Bradley Franklin

Senior Contributing Editor