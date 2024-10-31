Editor’s Letter – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2024

My friend, Elise, is the epitome of a gracious hostess. I’m fortunate to have met her through my church and attended multiple events both at her home and larger-scale functions she’s put together for hundreds of guests. Elise is one of those rare people who thinks of the big picture and the small details. Best of all, she has a knack for making everyone feel welcome and wanted, the very definition of authentic hospitality.

With our “Easy Entertaining” cover feature, we hope to equip you with a few new tricks and strategies to make hosting gatherings simple and fun all year long. Whether event planning comes naturally to you, or it’s something you aspire to, our stories about trends in events from two local experts, how to build a beautifully outfitted no-alcohol home bar, gifts for the hostesses in your life and tips for putting together themed gatherings at your home, this feature is packed with actionable ways to make your entertaining dreams come true.

The rest of this issue was a treat for us to produce. We know you’ll appreciate Hope S. Philbrick’s dining feature on 5Church Buckhead, Emily L. Foley’s helpful story about how to recycle past-their-prime beauty products and Lauren Finney Harden’s Tastemaker profile on antiques maven Summer Loftin. Our managing editor, Giannina S. Bedford, writes about her family’s sojourn to the luxurious Nayara Tented Camp in Costa Rica. I can almost guarantee that it will give you the best kind of wanderlust.

From the entire team of staff and talented freelancers at Simply Buckhead, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a blessed New Year.

Jennifer Bradley Franklin

Senior Contributing Editor