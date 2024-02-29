TABLE THIS

Salted brings unique designs to your tabletop!

Amy Eberhardt began her career in interior design, working for many years in South Carolina. The Roswell native, who now lives in Brookhaven, decided to make a life change by moving back to Atlanta and rebranding her existing textile business in 2020. Salted, inspired by fresh neutral colors and designs, is exclusively carried at Lucy’s Market in Buckhead, where Eberhardt serves as a buyer.

Here, she discusses her background and her business.

Why did you decide to start a tabletop textile business?

When I was an interior designer, I couldn’t find what I wanted for my clients. The colors and style just didn’t seem to match what I was looking for. There also just didn’t seem to be a lot of options for affordable, vibrant fabric or even a neutral that I wanted to use. I would consider my style to be timeless. By nature, I have a relaxed, classic style, and I like to bring that out in my designs. I founded Salted because it allowed me to create products for someone who appreciates the beauty in color and functionality.

Salted covers pretty much anything for the dining table, from linens and runners to napkins, placemats and coasters, all of which are produced in the U.S. I also have my own custom rug line and work closely with a family in India as frequently as I can. Salted is now producing paper products such as stationery, note cards and paper placemats.

How do you get inspired?

I get inspired from anywhere, from my travels to India to where I go in northern Michigan for the summer. There’s a lot of family history out there, and just being in the woods of northern Michigan is inspiring. I have three kids, and they inspire me in different ways, something they’ve said or done. I’ll put it all down on sketch paper then transform it to the computer and work my magic from there to tweak color. I try to do a couple of collections a year, but I have a lot of designs [from over the years]. I’ll swap out colors or tweak older designs.

What inspired your most recent collection, Haven?

Haven was my first collection since moving to Atlanta. I wanted to convey a sense of peace and tranquility in my customers’ homes through my product. I was facing some challenges during a difficult time, so I wanted to be sure this collection was going to be serene.

How did you come up with the name Salted?

It’s simple and kind of silly, but all my friends make fun of me because I salt every bite of food I have. I couldn’t call it Salt because it was taken, so I called it Salted.

What are your favorite products and why?

The table runners because you can use them on your table, an island in your kitchen, a console table or a coffee table, a bench, etc. You can even hang them as artwork for your walls to add some color. You can use them in so many versatile ways!

SALTED

saltedshop.co

@saltedllc

PHOTO: Erik Meadows