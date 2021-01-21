EDITOR’S CORNER – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2021

The word “transformation” can feel overwhelming.
Case in point: I’m a big fan of goal-setting, but I’ve never been one for making New Year’s resolutions. They feel like a set-up for failure— and who needs an extra reason to feel bad about oneself? Every January, I begin bracing for the onslaught of “New Year, New You” emails that will inevitably flood my inbox and social media feeds. I have a suspicion I’m not alone.
With that in mind, I think you’ll love this issue’s makeover-themed cover story. Rather than overhaul someone’s entire life or set unrealistic standards, we follow five locals who needed a reset in one area of their lives: fitness, hair and makeup, skincare, wardrobe or nutrition. The stories you’ll find here are encouraging and hopeful, and they include expert, practical tips anyone can use.
You’ll find the rest of this issue peppered with ideas and resources to optimize various areas of life in 2021. Managing Editor Karina Antenucci explores how to keep your back and neck healthy by upgrading where you work and sleep at home; I explore how to update your eyewear with expert insights from a pro at Warby Parker, and beverage writer Angela Hansberger shares an easy DIY cocktail recipe with ways to customize it to your preferences.
Wishing you a most happy and fulfilling New Year!
Jennifer Bradley Franklin
Senior Contributing Editor
